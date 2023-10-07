Highlights The managerial appointment of Erol Bulut has injected rare optimism into Cardiff City supporters, and the signings made during the transfer window should bring about a change in fortunes.

Ollie Tanner, signed from non-league Lewes FC, has proven himself to be a talented winger and could bring significant profit to Cardiff in the future.

Aaron Ramsey's return to Cardiff City has incited emotional euphoria, and he is considered a cut above the rest of the squad due to his creative and goalscoring qualities.

The summer transfer window encapsulated wholesale change and a significant stride, at long last, in the right direction for Cardiff City.

Having spent the previous two campaigns firefighting at the foot of the table in intense relegation tussles, the managerial appointment of former-Fenerbache chief Erol Bulut has resonated and reinjected rare optimism into supporters.

So too have the signings he's made, with the likes of Karlan Grant, Josh Bowler and, of course, Welsh hero Aaron Ramsey among many others - it's business that should simply bring about a change in fortunes.

Cardiff City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Manolis Siopis Trabzonspor Permanent Dimitrios Goutas Sivasspor Permanent Aaron Ramsey OGC Nice Permanent Yakou Meite Reading FC Permanent Karlan Grant West Brom Loan Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Jonathan Panzo Nottingham Forest Loan Josh Bowler Nottingham Forest Loan Runar Alex Runarsson Arsenal Loan

So with that in mind, we've decided to run the rule over Cardiff's new, revitalised squad to not only decipher their very best players, but also predict the transfer valuations of those individuals.

Let's get straight into it, shall we?

Ollie Tanner- £5m

Talented winger Tanner starts proceedings here, and few could argue with his inclusion given the ascension he's embarked upon recently.

Peripheral for the entirety of last term amid a failure to get in the team and then even get a game on loan with National League strugglers York City, it's fair to say that Tanner has seized any and every opportunity under Bulut.

Indeed, he cemented himself into Bluebirds folklore by coming on from the bench to score an absolute peach and then win the penalty that Ramsey (more on him later) scored to secure a first home victory in a decade over bitter rivals Swansea City.

The 21-year-old hotshot was signed from non-league Lewes FC just over a year ago for a meager £50,000 outlay and Cardiff look primed to make a significant profit on that in years to come.

Callum Robinson - £3.5m

Cardiff did pay Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion £1.5m for Robinson on deadline day last year, but it's hard to feel that they wouldn't hold out for a more substantial sum if anyone was to come calling.

He immediately incorporated star-quality into the side by chalking up seven goals and six assists across the Championship and the FA Cup amid only starts, though injury proved terminal to his season by February.

The versatile attacker - who can play out wide, up top or attacking midfield - will have a harder time enforcing himself into Bulut's side this season as the volume of quality in the final third is considerably higher, but he still stands every chance of doing so and remains one of Cardiff's very best players.

Perry Ng- £4m

Cult hero Ng is doubtlessly a real financial asset - and that's not just because he signed a new three-year deal in August.

While he's been a cornerstone of the side in their worst recent plight, that's no blot on his record and he's been a rare vestige of composure and consistency in that time too, returning reliable performances week-in week-out in spite of the ensuing chaos.

Every manager - and there's been a few of them - since his arrival in January 2021 has enlisted him as a key part of their plans, and there's little wonder why.

Adept as either a central defender or, most commonly now, an inverting right-back, his reading of the game, ball-playing qualities and ability to tuck in and support his side in the midfield engine room are all crucial components as far as the Bluebirds are concerned.

As such, they'll drive a hard bargain if any suitors circle and there's little dispute to be had about him being one of City's leading operators, too.

Manolis Siopis - £4.5m

This is still a decent valuation for a Championship player, and it's testament to the talents of Siopis that it's only what it is because of his age.

There's an argument to had that if the 26-cap Greek international was a few years younger, his value would be at least double.

Having previously played under the Cardiff boss, Siopis reunited with Bulut towards the back-end of the summer transfer window, bringing in a much-needed bite, intensity and dogged vigour into a Bluebirds midfield that had lacked it for so many years.

He's equally composed on the ball too, mind, and often allows Cardiff to swing the tempo of the game in their favour, either speeding it up or slowing it down.

A remarkable coup.

Aaron Ramsey - £5m

There's no one else it could be, is there?

Cardiff City's prodigal son incited emotional euphoria this summer by finally returning to where it all started, leaving OGC Nice in France's top-flight to do so.

The former-Arsenal playmaker had been lighting up the Championship prior to sustaining a knee tendon injury that looks set to condemn him to a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but he's already proved to any doubters that he still maintains the creative and goalscoring qualities that made him one of English football's most feared attacking midfield players in the past.

Cardiff now have a gifted squad at their disposal, but Ramsey is still a cut above - there's no denying that.

And akin to midfield colleague Siopis, his valuation here is solely inflicted by age too; every player has a price, after all, but it's pretty hard to imagine Ramsey finishing his career anywhere else.