Plymouth Argyle travel to Derby County on Saturday, with Wayne Rooney still searching for his first away victory as Pilgrims boss.

The Devon outfit have picked up just one point from their seven games on the road in the Championship this season, with the 3-0 humbling at Leeds United last weekend the latest setback away from Home Park.

The Pilgrims didn’t even muster a single shot during the 90 minutes at Elland Road, but responded well with a 1-0 win over Portsmouth on home turf in midweek, while their weekend hosts went to Coventry City and won 2-1, which marked the end of Mark Robins' time in charge of the Sky Blues.

Having made five changes to the starting lineup for the visit of Pompey, Rooney will have more decisions to make for the trip to Pride Park, as he pits his wits against the side that gave him his first job in the managerial world.

GK: Daniel Grimshaw

Not only did Daniel Grimshaw keep his first clean sheet as an Argyle player in midweek, but the former Blackpool man also claimed an assist after Michael Obafemi latched on to his long ball up top to fire in the winner at Home Park.

The 26-year-old continues to impress after his August move to Devon, and has offered a reassuring presence both in and out of possession between the sticks, the number one spot is his for keeps as it stands.

Daniel Grimshaw Plymouth Argyle Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 10 Goals conceded 18 Clean sheets 1 Assists 1 Save % 70.4% As of 7/11/24

LB: Bali Mumba

Having featured in every single league game so far this season, there is surely no chance that Bali Mumba will be dropped for the visit to Pride Park, as the Greens look to head into the international break in the best possible manner.

While his defending can be subject at times, what the former Norwich City man offers on the ball is a step above all other full-backs at the club, and Rooney is sure to stick by him for the weekend’s action.

CB: Kornel Szucs

Ever since his arrival in the summer, Kornel Szucs has proven to be a reliable figure in the heart of the Argyle defence, with another imperious performance on Tuesday helping his side claim all three points.

The Hungarian is still adapting to his new surroundings, but has shown a maturity and assuredness since his arrival in Devon, which earned him an international debut earlier in the year.

Related Confirmed: Derby County blow emerges ahead of Plymouth Argyle The Australian came off at half-time in the Rams' 2-1 win against Coventry City on Wednesday evening.

The 23-year-old will likely have his hands full with the physical nature of the Rams’ frontline, but he has already proven he is more than up to the task of winning a battle at the back, and will continue in his role at the heart of the backline.

CB: Julio Pleguezuelo

Having been surplus to requirements at the start of the season, Julio Pleguezuelo has seized his opportunity with both hands after being given his first league minutes of the season in the last fortnight.

Having come on as a second-half substitute in the 3-3 draw with Preston North End, the Spaniard has gone on to start the Pilgrims’ last two matches, and helped to earn that first clean sheet of the season in midweek.

While a third game in a week could be a lot to ask for a player who went so long without getting on the pitch, the thought of Victor Palsson taking his place is one that would fill the Green Army with dread, given the Icelandic international’s early performances as a Green.

After the momentum of Tuesday night, it makes sense to stick with an unchanged backline for the trip up north, with the former Arsenal man proving his quality when his side needed it the most.

RB: Matty Sorinola

Matty Sorinola is another player who has stepped up to the plate of late, with club captain Joe Edwards ruled out until next year with a hamstring issue.

That has left the right-back role vacant until 2025, and with Brendan Galloway and Lewis Gibson currently ruled out as centre-back options, Rooney is down to the bare bones in a defensive sense until at least after the international break.

No Argyle player had more touches of the ball than the former Swansea City man on Tuesday night, while his defensive efforts were also widely lauded, making him likely to continue in the same role against the Rams.

CM: Darko Gyabi

While he had quite a quiet game against Portsmouth, Darko Gyabi has been a regular under Rooney after rejoining the club on loan from Leeds United in the summer, and that will likely carry on this Saturday.

The England under-21 international offers more energy than the likes of Jordan Houghton and Adam Forshaw in the middle of the park, and continues to grow in confidence in that role.

His awareness of what is going on around him is building all the time, and while he may need to work on his play without the ball, the former Manchester City man is a shoo-in to be in the starting lineup on Saturday.

CM: Adam Randell

If he is fit, he starts, such is the importance of Adam Randell in this Plymouth Argyle side of late.

The academy graduate has proven himself to be a vital cog in the Green Machine with his recent performances, with his dynamism both in and out of possession adding so much to the Pilgrims side.

While he has the odd sloppy day with the ball at his feet, he is still learning his trade, and Rooney continues to get the best out of the young star who is improving week by week.

Having missed the last two matches with a thigh issue, the Argyle boss has confirmed Randell’s return is imminent, and if he is able to be named in the starting lineup, he simply has to be, with a lack of cohesion in the side evident on Tuesday night in his absence.

LM: Michael Obafemi

Michael Obafemi needed just 20 minutes on the pitch to make an impact on Tuesday night, as the former Southampton man came off the bench to score the winner against Portsmouth with a finely taken strike.

The Burnley loanee will be pushing for a start after his match-defining cameo, and while he would love to be playing through the middle, the vacancy on the left side of midfield could be where he fits in this weekend.

With Ibrahim Cissoko ruled out until the New Year, Rooney has a lack of reliable options to fill the void on that flank, with Freddie Issaka proving to be inconsistent, while Mustapha Bundu’s performances haven’t been up to standard of late.

Obafemi performed well in a similar role in the 3-1 victory against Luton Town earlier in the season, and he could well be deployed out wide once again this weekend.

RM: Morgan Whittaker

He may have been dropped for the trip to Leeds United last weekend, but Morgan Whittaker will be given a starting role at Pride Park, as he looks to get one over on his former side.

The wide man can so often conjure something out of nothing, and although his performances have been a far cry from that of last season, there is no doubt that he gets given the nod for this one.

CAM: Callum Wright

This one could be down to the flip of a coin, with Rami Al Hajj and Callum Wright both as likely to start in the attacking midfield role on Saturday.

Having started the midweek clash with Portsmouth, Al Hajj barely got himself a touch of the ball playing behind Andre Gray up top, and was replaced on the hour mark by Wright.

While the former Blackpool man didn’t play his part in his side’s goal, he almost had as many touches as the man he replaced, despite playing half as much game time, and could well have played himself into contention for Saturday.

ST: Andre Gray

Having earned his first start for Argyle in midweek, Andre Gray has proven he is up to speed in terms of fitness after joining the club on a short-term deal in October.

While he struggled to get into the game against Portsmouth due to some manhandling from the visitors’ backline, the forward has the natural ability to find the back of the net when his side need it the most.

As Ryan Hardie struggles to find any form in front of goal, the former Premier League striker needs to be the main man up top in the weeks to come, as Argyle look to earn points both home and away to help them climb the table.