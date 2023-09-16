Highlights Ralph Hasenhuttl's time at Southampton saw him achieve consistent mid-table finishes, helping the team avoid relegation.

His first five signings for the club included Danny Ings, who went on to have a successful stint at Southampton before moving to Aston Villa and then West Ham.

Other signings like Che Adams and Kyle Walker-Peters have also remained with Southampton despite the team's relegation to the Championship. Moussa Djenepo and Kevin Danso have moved on to other clubs.

Ralph Hasenhuttl spent three years in charge at Southampton before departing the club last season.

The Austrian was well regarded by supporters at St. Mary's as he helped steer the team clear from a relegation battle over multiple seasons.

He helped the team secure 16th, 11th, 15th and 15th place finishes during his time with the south coast club.

However, his time in charge came to an end in the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign following a poor run of results, with Nathan Jones replacing him at the helm.

Hasenhuttl has not returned to management since leaving Southampton, with Saints eventually moving on to Russell Martin as their latest appointment ahead of 2023/24.

Who were Ralph Hasenhuttl’s first five signings at Southampton?

Here we look back at former Southampton manager Hassenhuttl’s first transfer window in charge of the club.

These are his first five signings and where they are now…

Danny Ings

Ings arrived from Liverpool on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell at St. Mary’s.

The forward scored 22 league goals in his first season following the confirmation of his permanent move to Southampton, bagging another 12 the year after.

The 31-year-old departed for Aston Villa in a big money move in 2021, spending 18 months with the club before signing for West Ham in 2022, where he currently plies his trade.

Che Adams

Adams signed from Birmingham City in the summer of 2019 after an impressive campaign in the Championship with the Blues.

The Scot played in the Premier League for four seasons with the Saints, before the team suffered the drop earlier this year.

Despite speculation surrounding his future, the 27-year-old remains with the club in the second tier.

Moussa Djenepo

Djenepo was an exciting arrival at Southampton, but the Mali international didn’t quite live up to expectation.

The 25-year-old never made more than 15 starts in a single Premier League season, with his highest contribution being two goals and two assists.

The winger moved on from Southampton during the recent summer transfer window, signing for former side Standard Liege.

Kevin Danso

Danso was a loan signing from German side FC Augsburg, arriving as part of a season-long agreement.

The defender made just six appearances for the Saints as they finished 11th in the Premier League table.

The centre back returned to Augsburg at the end of that campaign, before going out on loan again to Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Danso has since signed for French club Lens, helping the team secure Champions League qualification in Ligue 1 last season.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters joined Southampton as part of a loan deal in the January 2020 transfer window, before making the deal permanent later that summer.

The defender has been an important part of the south coast club since making the switch from north London.

The 26-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the Saints following his arrival from Spurs, becoming a mainstay in the side.

Speculation surrounded the future of Walker-Peters after Southampton suffered relegation to the Championship, but the England international opted to remain with the second division side.