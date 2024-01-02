Highlights Former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl could be a potential candidate for the Birmingham City manager position.

Hasenhuttl is ready to return to work and may be in contention to take over at the Championship club.

The Austrian has been out of work since leaving Southampton in November 2022 after almost four years in charge at St Mary's.

Former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl could be a candidate to become the new manager of Birmingham City.

That's according to TalkSport reporter Alex Crook, who says that the 56-year-old is now ready to get back into work.

Birmingham looking for Wayne Rooney replacement

Having previously sacked John Eustace and replaced him with Wayne Rooney back in October, Birmingham are now looking for their third manager of the Championship season.

That latest search has now begun after the club announced on Tuesday morning that they have parted company with Rooney.

The decision to sack the former Manchester United and England striker, came after a run of nine defeats and just two wins from his 15 games in charge of the club.

Now it seems as though Hasenhuttl is one name, that could emerge as a potential option to take over in the dugout at St Andrew's.

Hasenhuttl open to return to work amid Blues manager search

While providing an update on the early stages of Birmingham's search for Rooney's successor, Crook noted that Hasenhuttl is now ready to return to work.

As a result, it seems there is a possibility that the Austrian may be in contention to take charge of the Championship club, judging by those comments.

Hasenhuttl has been without a managerial job since leaving Southampton in November 2022, with the club in the Premier League relegation zone.

Having been appointed at St Mary's in December 2018, Hasenhuttl had previously guided Southampton to 16th, 11th, and two 15th place finishes in the Premier League table.

Southampton Premier League record under Hasenhuttl - stats from Transfermarkt Seaon Played Won Drawn Lost Points 2023/24 14 3 3 8 12 2022/23 38 9 13 16 40 2021/22 38 12 7 19 43 2019/20 38 15 7 16 52 2018/19 23 8 6 9 30 Total 151 47 36 68 177

Other names that have been mentioned as candidates for the role include ex-Blackburn, West Brom and Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray, former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, and the current England Under 21 manager, Lee Carsley.

Birmingham now facing a relegation battle in the Championship

Having been in the play-off places when Rooney took over, Birmingham may now be facing something of a fight to avoid dropping into League One this season.

Having pciked up just ten points from Rooney's 15 games in charge, the Blues have now slipped to 20th in the Championship standings, just six points clear of the relegation zone.

The Blues are next in action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Hull City in the third round of the FA Cup, before returning to Championship action on the 13th January, when Swansea City make the trip to St Andrew's.

Hasenhuttl should be an option for Birmingham to look into

If there is a chance that Hasenhuttl is open to taking over at St Andrew's, you feel it is something that Birmingham ought to be exploring.

The 56-year-old ought to know English football well from his time with Southampton, and he was able to ensure they retained their status as an established Premier League club for several years.

Related Birmingham City CEO Garry Cook breaks silence on Wayne Rooney sacking Thought of as the main man behind Rooney's appointment in the first place, Cook has spoken out following Tuesday's significant decision

Meanwhile, he also has lower league promotions on his CV from his time managing in Germany, which could also bode well if he was to take charge of the Blues in the second-tier of English football.

Given he is a well known name with some decent pedigree, this could also be an appointment that goes down well with the fanbase at St Andrew's, meaning Hasnehuttl is a name you feel the Birmingham City board may want to look into.