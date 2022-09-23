Ralf Rangnick provides Andi Weimann update after injury to Bristol City player

Austria will have to wait and see how Andi Weimann’s injury develops after the Bristol City star was forced off 50 minutes into last night’s 2-0 defeat to France, national team coach Ralf Rangnick said after the game in Paris.

Weimann started against the World Champions in Thursday evening’s Nations League Group A1 match but limped off just five minutes into the second half after appearing to hurt his knee.

Marco Arnautovic and David Alaba also picked up issues in the game at Stade de France and, speaking to Krone.at after the game, Rangnick provided an update on the injured trio.

He said: “David Alaba is injured and also questionable for Sunday. He thinks the problems come from the back. So it was the case that he couldn’t continue playing and it’s not sure if he can play on Sunday.

“The same goes for Andi Weimann and also for Marko Arnautovic. We now have to wait and see how that develops.”

The 30-year-old enjoyed the most productive season of his career in 2021/22 – scoring 22 goals and providing 10 assists – and has played a key role in the attacking unit that has the Robins at the top of the scoring charts in the Championship.

Weimann has scored four goals and provided four assists in 11 appearances this term but could now be set for time on the sidelines.

If you love Bristol City, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Robins moments

1 of 28 1. 2013 Bristol derby: What competition was the game in? Championship EFL Trophy FA Cup League Cup

The Verdict

The Robins face a nervous wait on Weimann’s fitness because losing him for a long period would be a massive blow.

There’s been lots of talk about the emergence of Tommy Conway, the rejuvenation of Nahki Wells, and the return of Antoine Semenyo but there’s a strong argument to be made that the Austrian is their most important attacking player.

It’s positive that Rangnick has not ruled him out of Sunday’s Nations League game against Croatia straight away but City fans will still be waiting nervously for more news.

Losing one of their key forwards after such an impressive start to the season would be heartbreaking.