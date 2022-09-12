Rak-Sakyi starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday

Charlton Athletic will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they welcome newly promoted Forest Green Rovers to The Valley on Tuesday evening.

The Addicks have made a promising start to life under Ben Garner but are winless in last three third tier outings.

Considering the strength of the opposition that they have faced in their opening seven league games, a tally of nine points is arguably above average given the squad the club have assembled this summer and taking on the Green and Fleetwood Town in a week could see them climb the table.

Charlton were comfortably beaten 3-1 by Bolton Wanderers last time out and will want to put that performance right in front of their home faithful, although dwindling attendances are set to continue in welcoming Ian Burchnall’s side under the lights in South London.

Here, we are predicting an unchanged side from the one that was defeated at The UniBol…

Mandela Egbo, Chuks Aneke, Steven Sessegnon and Ryan Inniss remain sidelined, and Corey Blackett-Taylor, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Conor McGrandles are yet to return to full match fitness.

That said, the extended break due to the weekend’s fixtures being cancelled may give some players a greater chance of being involved.

Miles Leaburn, Jack Payne, Terell Thomas and Blackett-Taylor and McGrandles could be pushing for a start, with current starters playing for their shirts as Garner gradually nails down his strongest XI.

Jayden Stockley has started the season very poorly, scoring just once and yet to open his account from open play, it is likely Leaburn will play some part in the match with the 18-year-old being Stockley’s greatest competition in the final third at the moment.