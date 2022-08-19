Rak-Sakyi starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Cambridge United on Saturday

Charlton Athletic caught the eye with a very impressive 5-1 win over Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening.

The Pilgrims were reduced to ten early on, but were already 1-0 at the time as the Addicks flew out of the blocks.

The goals were shared out between Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, on his debut after joining on loan from Crystal Palace, Jayden Stockley, who opened his account for the season from 12 yards, Sean Clare, Charlie Kirk and Miles Leaburn.

Cambridge United are tricky opponents under Mark Bonner but do not boast the quality in attack and defence that Argyle did, and suffered a heavy 4-1 loss at Portsmouth last time out.

Mandela Egbo and Chuks Aneke remain unavailable for the Addicks, with a couple of players requiring late fitness tests.

Sean Clare came off just before the hour mark in midweek, and should he miss out on Saturday, Charles Clayden would likely keep his place at left back, with Steven Sessegnon able to cover on the other side.

Here, we are predicting one change from the side that beat Plymouth…

Sessegnon does come back in for Clayden after being rested in midweek, the Fulham loanee has started very well in South London despite playing on his weaker left side.

Corey Blackett-Taylor, Jack Payne, Clayden and Conor McGrandles will all be pushing for starts, but it would be a surprise to see Garner change too much off the back of such a dominant display.

Diallang Jaiyesimi has recovered from a knock in the last few days and is available for selection, giving the new manager some positive selection headaches ahead of hosting the U’s.