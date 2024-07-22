Leeds United and Daniel Farke are undertaking their second rebuild in as many summer transfer windows, but plenty of outgoings and incomings can be expected to go right to the wire in late-August.

The Whites have had a clear out of plenty of players already, having released the likes of Luke Ayling, Lewis Bate, Robin Koch, Jamie Shackleton and Ian Poveda, whilst Jack Harrison, Rasmus Kristensen, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins, and Sam Greenwood have sealed loan exits.

With parachute payments halved in their second year, and reports emerging earlier in the summer that they may have to generate around £100 million in player sales following their failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League, they are in need of sales for sizeable transfer fees.

That's despite Red Bull's lucrative sponsorship deal with the club. So far, they have sold Archie Gray in a big-money move to Spurs. Meanwhile, the further sales for more nominal fees from Marc Roca, Kristoffer Klaesson, Charlie Cresswell, Diego Llorente, and Glen Kamara have all helped Farke and his team in raising necessary funds for both PSR and a more aggressive approach to the window.

Balancing the books before the club can make significant investments of their own in the form of incoming players was paramount. However, interest is still expected in some of the remaining first-team squad. Despite that, Leeds fans can remain optimistic about what the new season holds, with Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle the main statements of intent so far in the transfer market.

For now, here we take a long at some of the sagas that may well run until August 30th's transfer deadline.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi isn't short of interest at the moment, with Leeds United rivalling plenty of Championship sides in their pursuit of the Crystal Palace winger - as well as a surprise Premier League suitor.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds have expressed an interest in the wide player, who could potentially leave Selhurst Park before the end of the summer transfer window. However, any move for the Crystal Palace man may be contingent on a sale to one of Leeds' other star wingers.

That could make the transfer saga drawn out regarding Rak-Sakyi, with either Crysencio Summerville or Wilfried Gnonto departing for a new club first before the Palace youngster signs - and both are bound to have interest once again this summer.

Not only may Leeds be waiting for one of them to leave, but other reports note that other Championship clubs such as Blackburn, Luton, QPR, Sheffield United, and Watford among others, have all already expressed an interest in the winger this summer, so Leeds won't be short of competition for his signature.

According to Hull's Tan Keslier, per Hull Live, there are around 15 Championship clubs interested in the winger, so the transfer saga certainly has the capacity to be a drawn out process this summer.

There is another issue though, with Premier League side Southampton keen on the left-footed maestro too, with Alan Nixon claiming that a £7 million bid is set to be lodged by Russell Martin's side - there is a chance though that Palace do not want to sell and would rather loan the youngster to the second tier.

Many dominoes may have to fall in order for Leeds to strike a deal for the wide man, meaning they may have to look elsewhere late in the window if a deal for Rak-Sakyi materialises to a rival second tier side.

Max Wöber

Austrian defender Max Wöber only joined the Whites in January of last year but he has been fairly decent on loan with Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga, and there remains every chance he has permanent suitors in a top-flight league somewhere this summer.

An update in June came from Wöber speaking to Austrian news outlet Kleine Zeitung, where he claimed that he would decide on his future after the European Championships. However, according to Football Insider, the Whites are willing to cash-in on the Austrian following his loan spell with Mönchengladbach.

Max Wöber's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Rapid Vienna 24 2 0 Ajax 39 1 2 Sevilla 8 0 0 Red Bull Salzburg 125 9 9 Leeds United 19 0 0 Borussia Mönchengladbach 27 2 3 Austria 28 0 2

Daniel Farke has confirmed Wöber will be welcomed back into the fold with Leeds for the upcoming Championship campaign, with Adam Pope of the BBC claiming that the defender will be following Brenden Aaronson into being incorporated back into the first-team plans.

However, there is still every chance that he leaves the club should they receive a viable transfer offer this summer. None have been forthcoming so far, but his stock remains intact after a decent season in the Bundesliga. Wöber is also behind Pascal Struijk and Rodon in the centre-back pecking order, and Junior Firpo in the same regard at left-back.

If he is reintegrated, then he could provide solid depth and cover, but there is every chance he will not be in West Yorkshire by the end of August, in spite of Farke's recent comments regarding the 26-year-old's future.