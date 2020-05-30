Rajiv van La Parra shares social media post that Huddersfield Town fans will love

Rajiv van La Parra has recalled Huddersfield Town’s 2017 play-off final victory over Reading.

The 28-year-old signed for Huddersfield in 2016 from Wolves. He began his career in the Feyenoord youth set-up and got his English move with Wolves back in 2014.

Having spent two years there before joining the Terriers, he played in all but three of their league games during the 2016/17 promotion season.

In the Premier League, van La Parra remained one of his side’s better players. He featured 33 times during Huddersfield’s Premier League season and scored three times, but he’d find himself out on contention in the next.

Today, three years after that infamous play-off final win, van La Parra shared this message on his Instagram:

Van La Parra has endured a tough couple of seasons. He spent part of last season on-loan at Middlesbrough and after pulling up no surprises there, he found himself well down the pecking order at Huddersfield this time round.

He opted for a permanent move to Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade back in August, but he’s due to be on the move once again this summer – several English clubs are said to be monitoring him, with QPR, Swansea and Norwich showing a keen interest.

The verdict

Memories of that day back in 2017 will forever stick with Huddersfield fans and the players who were there that day. It’s sad to see how van La Parra has declined since then but at only 28, he could yet return to England and even have another shot at the big-time.

He’s a versatile player who was well suited to English football, but for whatever reason he fell out of contention at Huddersfield, and he’s now looking to start afresh this summer.