Rahman starts: The predicted Reading FC XI to face Stoke on Sunday

Reading will be desperate to get themselves back on track this weekend as they take on Stoke City, who have recently been boosted by the appointment of new manager Alex Neil.

The Royals suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Sheffield United in midweek and although they were the clear underdogs in that game, they will have been disappointed to have lost in the manner they did.

They were extremely poor defensively last term and will be hoping to improve this season – but after suffering 4-0 defeats away from home twice in a short space of time – they won’t exactly be full of confidence.

And the hosts could be playing tomorrow’s visitors at the wrong time, with the Potters appointing Neil following the departure of Michael O’Neill, who endured a poor start to 2022/23 at the bet365 Stadium.

However, the Staffordshire outfit certainly have the calibre of players at their disposal to take all three points tomorrow and a win would boost their morale as they look to climb their way up the division.

Focusing less on the away team and more on Paul Ince’s side though, we have had a go at predicting their starting lineup ahead of tomorrow’s clash.

In goal, Joe Lumley didn’t do much wrong at Bramall Lane despite conceding four goals, so he has to start ahead of Dean Bouzanis who will be looking to push the Middlesbrough loan man all the way for a starting spot.

With Naby Sarr out of action, Tom McIntyre, Sam Hutchinson and Tom Holmes come in as the Royals’ back three, though Andy Yiadom can also play in this position if needed as well.

If Yiadom doesn’t operate centrally though, he will start at right wing-back with new addition Baba Rahman coming straight in on the left-hand side.

Junior Hoilett can feel very hard done by if he doesn’t make the starting 11 – but it would be difficult to see Rahman not starting if he’s fully fit and ready to play 90 minutes against the Potters.

In central midfield, Tyrese Fornah simply must return to the starting lineup after being on the bench in midweek and he shouldn’t be short of energy after his omission from the first 11 in South Yorkshire.

Mamadou Loum, who has shown his class already during his short time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, retains his place and Jeff Hendrick starts too. However, the Republic of Ireland international will want to raise his performance levels and be a real force in the final third.

He will be gutted not to have scored a golden chance against Millwall last weekend but if he continues to get himself in the right places, it will only be a matter of time before records his first competitive goal for the Royals.

And up top, Lucas Joao could be dropped following an underwhelming performance on Tuesday evening, with Shane Long taking his place. The latter arguably should have started alongside Tom Ince in midweek, so it will be interesting to see whether Joao does get dropped to the bench even though he’s a proven goalscorer.