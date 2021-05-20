‘Raging!’ – QPR player reacts as decision is made on future

Paul Smyth admits he is ‘raging’ after being released by Queens Park Rangers following the expiry of his contract.

QPR, who finished ninth in the Championship this season, have announced their retained list, with Tom Carroll and Charlie Owens being offered new deals by the club.

But the club have confirmed that Aramide Oteh and Paul Smyth will be leaving at the end of their contracts, and will become free agents in the summer.

Smyth has took to Instagram and has reacted honestly to the club’s decision, admitting that he is ‘raging’ after being released.

Smyth joined QPR from Linfield in the summer of 2017, after impressing for Northern Ireland’s Under-21s’.

The 23-year-old spent time on loan at Wycombe Wanderers last season, and this season, he has been on loan in League One with Charlton and Accrington.

This season, Smyth has made 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering three assists, and leaves QPR having made only 23 appearances for the club.

The Verdict

Smyth can feel slightly unlucky, but you have to ask whether he has done enough to impress out on loan.

He’s scored four goals this season and struggled to make an impact at Charlton, so QPR can’t really afford to offer him a new deal having been given no evidence of him showing signs of promise so far.

The 23-year-old has to recover from this and find a new club and settle as soon as he can, and it’s important he puts this disappoint behind him.