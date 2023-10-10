With the 2023-24 League One season 12 games old, the current league leaders are Portsmouth, who have pulled away with Oxford United in the early stages and have been the most impressive pair in the third tier.

Pompey have struggled to get out of this particular division for a number of years, having returned in 2017 when promoted from League Two.

Having made the play-offs twice in six years - under Kenny Jackett and then Danny Cowley - there has been a three-year dry period where Portsmouth have finished outside of the top six, but it's so far, so good for rookie manager John Mousinho.

Eyebrows were raised at his appointment back in January, but Mousinho has the south coast club unbeaten so far in league action this season, with a summer full of smart recruitment playing a part.

In a few months time though, the transfer window will re-open in January 2024, giving Portsmouth a chance to refine their squad for the final stages of the campaign.

Let's take a look at THREE transfer deals that may occur for Mousinho's side in the January window...

3 OUT: Denver Hume

Having fell out of favour at Sunderland, Hume joined Pompey in January 2022 for a fresh lease of life and he had a decent amount of League One experience under his belt.

It just hasn't worked out for the 25-year-old though at Fratton Park under both Cowley and Mousinho, with a lack of game-time coming into play once again.

Portsmouth were willing to listen to offers for Hume in the summer, having paid a reported £200,000 for his services over a year prior, with both Swindon Town and Port Vale showing late interest in the summer window.

However, Hume is still on the books at Pompey but isn't getting into matchday squad, so it wouldn't be a shock to see his contract mutually cancelled in January.

2 IN: Yago Santiago

In truth, Pompey are pretty covered in most areas of the pitch, but with Anthony Scully not playing much in the last year or so, perhaps another attacking wide player could be added in January.

And in Santiago, there is a player that is playing to a very good level in the Premier League 2 competitions that hones the craft of some of the finest youngsters in English football.

The 20-year-old joined Spurs from Celta Vigo in 2019 but is yet to make his senior bow for the Londoners, instead plying his trade regularly for their under-21's.

Santiago, who normally plays on the left of a front three and cuts onto his stronger right foot, is in cracking form in the Premier League 2 this season, scoring five goals in as many matches with three assists notched too.

Having had Dane Scarlett on loan last season, Portsmouth could utilise their partnership with Spurs once more to bring another talented youngster to the south coast.

1 OUT: Sean Raggett

Raggett has been solid as a rock at the back for Pompey, but perhaps this January is the time to move on.

With the likes of Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy and Ryler Towler at the back, Raggett's game-time has been extremely limited, and there will be plenty of League One and Two clubs who will want his experience.

At 29 years of age, Raggett still has years left to provide another club with his presence week in, week out - it's just not happening with Pompey right now and he deserves a fresh start.