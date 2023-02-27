Rafa Benitez sends emotional message to Newcastle United following their EFL Cup final defeat v Man Utd

Former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has taken to Twitter to commend his former side’s efforts in the EFL Cup following their 2-0 loss against Manchester United yesterday.

Managing to overcome Southampton in the semi-final of the competition, they booked a date at Wembley with Erik ten Hag’s side and were desperate to win their first major trophy for over half a century.

But they were unable to overcome the Red Devils, who took the lead in the 33rd minute when Casemiro connected with Luke Shaw’s excellent cross, putting United in pole position to win at Wembley.

Quiz: Do Sunderland and Newcastle United have these 12 things in common?

1 of 12 Both were formed in 1879 Yes No

And they doubled their lead six minutes later through in-form Marcus Rashford, whose deflected shot off Sven Botman deceived Loris Karius in the Magpies’ net.

Despite Karius performing reasonably well in the English capital after spending much of this season on the sidelines, that wasn’t enough for the Tyneside outfit who won’t have the opportunity to try and win the FA Cup instead following their exit against Sheffield Wednesday.

With considerable financial backing from their owners, many Newcastle supporters will back their team to be involved in major finals again sooner rather than later and former boss Benitez is certainly optimistic about their future.

Taking to Twitter after the game, he posted: “Great effort @NUFC, you gave it everything. Next time. Howay the lads.”

Great effort @NUFC, you gave it everything. Next time. Howay the lads. #nufc #carabaocupfinal — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) February 26, 2023

The Verdict:

This is a classy message and it’s certainly one Newcastle fans will appreciate considering he’s a much-loved figure at St James’ Park – and he’s certainly more fondly remembered on Tyneside than Steve Bruce who was deeply unpopular among sections of their fanbase.

His message is completely correct though. The Magpies left nothing out on the pitch and that’s why many supporters will be returning to the north reasonably happy despite their defeat.

Benitez is also right in hinting that there could be success in the future at St James’ Park – because the finances are there, they have the supporters to make their home ground a fortress and they seem to have the right manager at the helm.

It was previously unclear whether Howe would be a success at Newcastle or whether he could only succeed at one club following such good spells at Bournemouth – but he’s certainly proving his worth with his current side.

In terms of a Premier League title win, that could be quite far off yet considering the class of yesterday’s opponents, Arsenal and Manchester City. But they have given themselves something to build on.