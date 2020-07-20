Radrizzani offers insight into Leeds’ transfer plans and QSI latest

Leeds United are back in the Premier League for next season and Whites fans have been spending the weekend celebrating the news.

The men from Elland Road have finally ended their long wait for a return to the top flight and it’s going to be exciting to see what they can do next season in the Premier League.

Indeed, first up comes an important summer window where they’ll be looking to make some good signings, with Andrea Radrizzani fielding questions about exactly that today.

Adam Pope has revealed on Twitter, too, that the owner has said the club will look to follow the Sheffield United model in the transfer window, rather than the Villa one, and that the door for QSI to invest in the club remains open – though there’s no real news on that yet:

AR says the model will be more like Sheff Utd than Villa. Clear transfer budget in place (despite expected £30-40m revenue shortfall due to COVID-19). Further investment will come from his own company. No deal done with QSI but door is always open. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) July 20, 2020

The Verdict

A wise move from Radrizzani you would think.

Especially given the current climate, it would make next to no sense to splurge a load of money and then risk dropping out of the league – like Fulham last season and Villa potentially this one.

Staying in the division and stabilising has to be the first aim for the Whites and, if they can do so, the size of the club will naturally attract top talent and investment opportunities.