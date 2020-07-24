Radrizzani issues new chapter message as he plans Leeds United future

It’s been a hectic week of football in the Sky Bet Championship and it seems a very long time ago already that Leeds United were crowned champions of the second tier.

Such is the nature of the recent schedule, things have been pretty breathless and games have come thick and fast but, now the regular season has been completed, we can begin to reflect on a few things.

Indeed, that time has come for Leeds United as they look back on a fine season and the end of a stint away from the top flight that was longer than many would have predicted when they dropped in 2004.

Andrea Radrizzani has been at the helm through this period, though, and has taken to Twitter on Friday morning to look back on recent events, as well as issue a message that he is ready for next season and the challenges ahead:

Unforgettable week. Thank you Leeds 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/PqdO6jajE5 — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) July 24, 2020

The Verdict

He’s had a few critics during his time at the helm but he really is night and day compared to some of those that have been in charge of the club over the last decade or so.

He gets the club, he has sorted off-field matters and he has put the foundations in place to ensure Leeds are back in the Premier League for some time to come – it’ll be exciting to see how they get on.