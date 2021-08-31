Race hots up for Sunderland player with Rotherham, Doncaster, and Sheffield Wednesday all linked

The race for Sunderland striker Will Grigg is hotting up as we near tonight’s transfer deadline with BBC Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton reporting that Doncaster Rovers have upped their offer and Sheffield Wednesday could join the pursuit.

Charlton Athletic, Rotherham United, and Doncaster have all been linked with Grigg already today, with the 30-year-old seemingly out of favour at the Stadium of Light at the moment.

The Northern Ireland international spent the second half of last season on loan at MK Dons, a move which saw him rediscover his form in front of goal, and it seems he could well leave the North East club before the summer window closes.

Staton has now reported that Doncaster have upped their bid for Grigg while Rotherham also remain interested but the Addicks are no longer in the race for him.

Additionally, he’s claimed that there have been “one or two whispers” that Wednesday could join the race for Grigg.

The Northern Irishman’s move to Sunderland has been disappointing but prior to his arrival at the Stadium of Light, he had scored 53 goals across his past two seasons at League One level.

12 of these 25 Sunderland facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Sunderland were formed after Newcastle United were formed – True or false? True False

The Verdict

Grigg’s time at Sunderland could finally end over the next few hours and it may well be a move that works well for all parties.

We saw the 30-year-old thrive when he left the Black Cats last season and leaving the club permanently could allow him to get back to his best.

The North East club will likely want to offload him before the window closes and it seems they won’t be short of suitors, with a string of League One clubs linked as the deadline nears.

Sunderland may well have to weigh up whether they want to strengthen a promotion rival, however.

The Wednesday link is an interesting one but with Saido Berahino arriving today and both Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory already signing for the club this summer, you’d question whether another striker is really what they need.