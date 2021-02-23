Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Sunderland and Newcastle?

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sunderland’s rivalry with Newcastle United is legendary and one of this country’s most fierce.

Yes, you’ve got Man United v Man City, Aston Villa v Birmingham City, Arsenal v Tottenham and many more, but finding two clubs that hate each other more than Sunderland and Newcastle is tough.

Here, we have pitched the two up against each other, looking at their history of winning trophies and league standings.

Can you get 100% on our quiz?

Take it on and let us know!

1 of 15

Who has won more FA Cup finals?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Leeds United fan and proud to have reported on their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Sunderland and Newcastle?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: