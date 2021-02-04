Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Cardiff City and Swansea City?

Cardiff City and Swansea City partake in one of the most heated rivalries in the whole of British football.

There’s always fireworks when the two Welsh clubs step onto the pitch against each other, and in recent years it’s been the Swans that have tended to get the better over their neighbours from the Welsh capital.

How much do you think you know about the two clubs though?

Have a go at our quiz to see if you can work out who has done more things out of the two clubs when it comes to trophies, managers and goals!

1 of 15 More promotions from the English Second Division (Championship)? Cardiff Swansea