Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Bristol City and Bristol Rovers?

There’s certainly no love lost between Bristol City and Bristol Rovers.

It may have been seven and a half years since their last meeting but, among other things, the Matty Taylor controversy has kept the fire burning.

City currently play in the Championship, while Rovers are down in League One – and both likely eyeing the division above with new managers at the helm.

Today’s quiz is one that should interest fans of both clubs. What we’re asking is: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Bristol City and Bristol Rovers?

1 of 15 1. Which club has played in more FA Cup finals? Bristol City Bristol Rovers