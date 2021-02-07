Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End?

With both having been founder members of the Football League all the way back in 1888, the rivalry between Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End is certainly a long-running one.

Over the years, there have been plenty of intriguing and eventful clashes between these two Lancashire rivals, with plenty often at stake both from the perspective of both footballing success, and local bragging rights.

But how much do you know about which of these two clubs leads the other, when it comes to milestones that other teams may – or in some cases may not – aspire to?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 15 football related scenarios, and all you have to do is correctly say whether they have been done more often by Blackburn Rovers, or Preston North End.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Been in existence for the greater number of years? Blackburn Preston