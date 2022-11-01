Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-West Brom players play for now?

West Bromwich Albion have turned to a plethora of players for inspiration over the years who have since gone on to feature for other clubs.

Whereas a host of former Baggies men now represent Football League clubs, some individuals have opted to continue their careers further afield.

Albion head coach Carlos Corberan will be hoping that the players that he currently has at his disposal will be able to deliver the goods in the Championship over the course of the coming months.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to ask you to name the foreign clubs that these 18 ex-West Brom players play for now.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

1 of 18

Who does former West Brom man Claudio Yacob play for now?


