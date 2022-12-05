Watford will be hoping to immediately pave their way back to the Premier League during this Championship campaign under Slaven Bilic’s stewardship.

Whilst we wait and see how the Hornets fare up as the rest of the season progresses, here, we have devised an 18 question quiz that will test your knowledge of former Watford players and what foreign club they currently play their football at.

Can you manage to score full marks on this latest Watford quiz?

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Watford players play for now?

1 of 18 Kiko Femenia? Real Sociedad Sevilla Valencia Villarreal