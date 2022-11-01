Blackburn have enjoyed a strong start to the season and supporters will believe that Jon Dahl Tomasson could be the man to inspire a special campaign at the club.

The Dane has done a fine job on limited resources and it will be interesting to see how the squad copes over the coming months.

Fans will know all about the current group, but how is your knowledge on former Rovers players? Check out our quiz and simply state where these 18 players are currently playing their football! Good luck.

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Blackburn Rovers players play for now?

1 of 18 Joshua King Galatasaray Fenerbahce Besiktas Istanbul Basaksehir