Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Barnsley players play for now?

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Barnsley have benefitted from players from abroad in recent times, with the likes of Michal Helik and Michael Sollbauer proving to be real assets during their time at Oakwell.

Unfortunately, Polish central defender Helik isn’t eligible for this quiz because of the fact he currently plays for Huddersfield Town.

Instead, we’re asking you if you know which foreign club these 18 ex-Barnsley players play for now.

How many do you think you can get out of 18? Give it a go and see how you do!

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Barnsley players play for now?

1 of 18

Patrick Schmidt?


Related Topics:

A 22-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts this summer, with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Barnsley players play for now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: