Swindon Town have had some good players over the years but where are some of them now playing their football?

In this quiz on the Robins, we’re looking at 24 players to have played for the club in the past and since left, with them now playing elsewhere in England.

See if you can work out where they are playing their football now, then, and then share your scores on social media with others fans of the club to see how you compare with them!

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Swindon Town players play for now?

1 of 24 Matt Ritchie? AFC Bournemouth Brighton Burnley Newcastle United