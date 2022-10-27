After narrowly missing out on promotion last season, Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United team came into this season looking towards the top spots.

The Blades started the campaign in very good form and quickly found themselves in the number one position.

A recent drop in form has seen United dip but there is still plenty of time this season and the Blades will be hoping they can regain form and step back up.

As we wait to see how this season pans out though, it’s time to see if you know where these 24 former United players play now.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Sheffield United players play for now?

1 of 24 Gary Madine Sheffield Wednesday Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Cardiff City