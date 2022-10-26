Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Rotherham United players play for now?

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Matt Taylor has made a good start to life as Rotherham United boss but will know he faces a tough task this season. 

The Millers will be desperate to secure Championship survival after falling short in previous years but that is not easy to do.

Our quiz today is all about former players, what we’re asking is: Which English club do these 24 ex-Rotherham United players play for now?

If you keep a keen eye on the rest of the EFL, you should have some success…

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Rotherham United players play for now?

1 of 24

1. Joe Mattock


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Rotherham United players play for now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: