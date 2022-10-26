Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-QPR players play for now?

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to continue thriving under Michael Beale after establishing themselves as genuine promotion challengers at this early stage of the season.

We’re focusing on the past instead of the future in this quiz though as we test you on which English club the following 24 ex-QPR players currently ply their trade for, with the likes of Jeff Hendrick, Dion Sanderson and Paul Smyth all included”

Do you think you can score anywhere close to 100%? Why not give it a go and find out?

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-QPR players play for now?

1 of 24

Dom Ball?


Related Topics:

A 22-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts this summer, with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-QPR players play for now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: