Plymouth Argyle
Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Plymouth Argyle players play for now?
Plymouth Argyle had a good season last year although missed out on the play-offs on the last day of the campaign.
Nevertheless, Argyle have started this season in terrific form and have firmly put themselves in the running to be a team at the top of the table this year.
Things are looking exciting for the Pilgrims currently but for now it’s time to take a look back with this quiz and see if you know where these former Plymouth players are now playing.