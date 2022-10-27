Peterborough United have turned to a host of players over the years for inspiration as they have attempted to achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League.

The vast majority of individuals that have played for Posh have gone on the feature for other sides who reside in England.

During the previous transfer window, the likes of Ryan Broom, Idris Kanu and Sammie Szmodics all sealed permanent departures from the Weston Homes Stadium.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you which English clubs these 24 ex-Peterborough players play for now.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Peterborough United players play for now?

1 of 24 Who does ex Peterborough man Ivan Toney play for now? Newcastle United Southampton Fulham Brentford