After finishing 17th in League Two last season, Hartlepool United‘s main target has to be continuing to establish themselves in the fourth tier.

It’s not been too long since they were in the National League and they won’t want to head back there any time soon.

Our quiz today is about former Hartlepool players, what we want to know is: Which English club do these 24 play for now?

Let us know how you get on…

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Hartlepool United players play for now?

1 of 24 1. Scott Flinders Mansfield Town Port Vale Nothampton Town Swindon Town