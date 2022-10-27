Charlton Athletic will be hoping to finish in the promotion mix this season after turning to Ben Garner, who enjoyed a decent amount of success with Swindon Town last term.

We’re looking back at the past in this quiz though as we test your knowledge on those that have left The Valley in recent years, either being released, sent back after a loan spell or sold.

There are 24 ex-Addicks below – but do you think you can name the English club they play for now? Can you score 100%?

Why not give it a go and find out? Let us know how you do!

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Charlton Athletic players play for now?

1 of 24 Chris Gunter? AFC Wimbledon Crewe Alexandra Doncaster Rovers Gillingham