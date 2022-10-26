Barnsley
Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Barnsley players play for now?
Barnsley have been up and down in the EFL over recent seasons, often challenging between the top of League One and bottom of the Championship.
There was, of course, a flirtation with the Premier League in 2020/21 but that was swiftly followed by a relegation. As a result, players come and go.
We take a look back on some former Barnsley players here, listing 24 names and tasking you with identifying the English club they currently play for.
Can you score 100%?