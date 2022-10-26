Barnsley have been up and down in the EFL over recent seasons, often challenging between the top of League One and bottom of the Championship.

There was, of course, a flirtation with the Premier League in 2020/21 but that was swiftly followed by a relegation. As a result, players come and go.

We take a look back on some former Barnsley players here, listing 24 names and tasking you with identifying the English club they currently play for.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Barnsley players play for now?

1 of 24 Alex Mowatt West Brom Middlesbrough Sunderland Birmingham City