Quiz: Which club did Wigan Athletic sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

Wigan Athletic have secured promotion back to the Championship.

The Latics have had a great campaign in League One and have earned top spot following their final day result against Shrewsbury Town.

The club will now have a busy summer ahead as they prepare to maintain their status in the second tier of English football.

The team have done superbly to earn promotion and will now challenge to stay in the division next year.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

