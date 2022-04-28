Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Which club did West Brom sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

West Brom have not been having the most successful campaign during the 2021/22 season. 

They started the campaign under the management of Valerien Ismael but after a poor run of form, he was dismissed from his duties.

Steve Bruce took over as manager in February when the Baggies were sat 6th in the league but things haven’t gone quite to plan under Bruce and they have dropped to 13th in the league.

This summer will be a big one for Bruce as he looks to strengthen his side so they can push further up the league next season.

As fans await the end of the season, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test. We’ve given you the name of 24 players West Brom signed in the 1990s and you have to tell us which team the Baggies signed them from.

1 of 24

Andy Hunt


