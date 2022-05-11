Swindon Town have had lots of players over the years, but can you remember where the following 24 signed from during the first decade of this millenium?

Here, we’re taking a look at 24 former Swindon players and asking you to recall which club they joined the Robins from between 2000 and 2009.

Cast your minds back to that time, and see if you can get full marks before sharing your scores on social media to see how you compare with other Town fans…

Quiz: Which club did Swindon Town sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Phil Smith Crawley Aldershot