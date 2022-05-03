Swindon Town are fighting for a play-off place in League Two this season.

The Robins are currently 7th in the table, with one round of fixtures still to play.

Their final game of the regular season comes against Walsall on May 7, where three points will secure a top seven finish.

Automatic promotion is still possible, with a three point gap to 3rd place, but it will take a remarkable swing in fortune from the final round of games.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Which club did Swindon Town sign these 24 players from in the 1990s? 1 of 24 Micky Hazard Coventry City Stoke City Portsmouth Sunderland