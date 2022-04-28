Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Which club did Swansea City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

Published

2 mins ago

on

It should be a busy summer in South Wales as Russell Martin looks to shape his Swansea City squad.

His possession-heavy style of play has taken its time to click but over the past few weeks, the Swans have been very impressive.

Adding more players with the right qualities will be key to their success next term so this summer should be massive.

Our quiz today is about past transfer dealings and asks: Which club did Swansea City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24

1. Terry Connor


London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

