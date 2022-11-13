Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Which club did Swansea City sell these 19 players to?

Published

27 mins ago

on

Having been promoted to and relegated from the Premier League, it’s no surprise that Swansea City have made plenty of sizable sales over the years. 

Flynn Downes, Joe Rodon, Oli McBurnie and Dan James are some of the bigger exits in recent windows. Russell Martin will hope that he doesn’t add the likes of Joel Piroe or Michael Obafemi to that list anytime soon.

Our quiz today is all about some of the Championship club’s prior transfer business. What we’re asking is: Which club did Swansea City sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19

1. Flynn Downes


