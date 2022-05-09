Quizzes
Quiz: Which club did Stoke City sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?
Stoke City have conducted some very intriguing transfer business in recent years with the Potters hoping to fire their way back to the Premier League.
The Potters have taken a unique approach in years gone by and made their way to the top-flight in the 2000s, to trigger a brilliant era at the bet365 Stadium.
Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz to see if you know which club Stoke signed these players from in the 2000s, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?