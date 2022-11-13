Stoke City have been languishing in the Championship for five seasons now, with Alex Neil the latest in a line of managers tasked with the responsibility of getting the Potters back to the Premier League.

That may be easier said than done though as the second tier looks as competitive as ever – instead of looking towards the future though, let’s look at the past.

Can you work out where these 19 ex-Potters players were sold to from the Bet365 Stadium? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Which club did Stoke City sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Glenn Whelan Aston Villa Crystal Palace Norwich Sunderland