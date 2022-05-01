Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday endured a reasonably successful period of their history in the 1990s.

Spending much of the decade in the Premier League, they managed to attract some talented players to Hillsborough because of that and secured multiple top-half finishes.

In this quiz, we are focusing on this period of time as we ask you what club the Owls signed the following 24 players from. But can you get 100% of these questions right?

Give it a go, play against your friends and see how well you do! See if you can score at least 75%!

1 of 24

Gilles De Bilde?


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Which club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: