Quiz: Which club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

Sheffield Wednesday endured a reasonably successful period of their history in the 1990s.

Spending much of the decade in the Premier League, they managed to attract some talented players to Hillsborough because of that and secured multiple top-half finishes.

In this quiz, we are focusing on this period of time as we ask you what club the Owls signed the following 24 players from. But can you get 100% of these questions right?

Give it a go, play against your friends and see how well you do! See if you can score at least 75%!

1 of 24 Gilles De Bilde? Ajax Anderlecht Genk PSV