Sheffield United have conducted some very interesting transfer business in recent seasons with players arriving from a range of destinations and backgrounds.

The Blades appear to be steering away from that style of recruitment and instead are going for an approach focused more on youth development.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz, to see if you remember where the Blades signed these 24 players from in the 1990s, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield United sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Vinnie Jones Wimbledon Leeds United West Ham United Colchester United