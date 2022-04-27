Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield United sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

Published

28 mins ago

on

Sheffield United have conducted some very interesting transfer business in recent seasons with players arriving from a range of destinations and backgrounds.

The Blades appear to be steering away from that style of recruitment and instead are going for an approach focused more on youth development.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz, to see if you remember where the Blades signed these 24 players from in the 1990s, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield United sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24

Vinnie Jones


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Which club did Sheffield United sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: