Quiz: Which club did QPR sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

QPR are in the planning phases for next season with their Championship campaign having ended last weekend.

Mark Warburton has managed his final game for the club with the announcement his contract will not be renewed beyond the summer.

So the club is having to recruit on two fronts, looking for a new manager and new players to bring into the squad.

Rangers finished 11th in the table, nine points adrift of the play-off places.

Before jumping into next season, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

