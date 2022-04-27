Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

Quiz: Which club did Preston North End sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

Published

55 mins ago

on

The 1990’s for Preston North End was a decade of two halves – the first few years of it saw them struggle in the third tier of English football before relegation to what is now known as League Two, before returning to League One three years later in 1996.

North End ended the decade halfway through their promotion season in 1999-2000, where they would end up back in the Championship after a near 20-year wait.

But do you know where these 24 players who PNE signed in the 90’s were acquired from? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Which club did Preston North End sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24

Graham Alexander


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Which club did Preston North End sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: