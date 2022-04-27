The 1990’s for Preston North End was a decade of two halves – the first few years of it saw them struggle in the third tier of English football before relegation to what is now known as League Two, before returning to League One three years later in 1996.

North End ended the decade halfway through their promotion season in 1999-2000, where they would end up back in the Championship after a near 20-year wait.

But do you know where these 24 players who PNE signed in the 90’s were acquired from? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Which club did Preston North End sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Graham Alexander Gillingham Grimsby Luton Scunthorpe