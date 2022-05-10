Portsmouth have had plenty of players since the turn of the Millennium but can you remember where 24 of them were signed from?

In this latest quiz on Pompey, we’re looking at 24 arrivals since the year 2000 and asking you to remember which club they joined from.

Some are past players, some are present players, and some are more obscure than others – see if you can get full marks and share your scores on social media with others…

Quiz: Which club did Portsmouth sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Who was Aiden O'Brien signed from? Newport County Sunderland Millwall Lincoln City