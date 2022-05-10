Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth News

Quiz: Which club did Portsmouth sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Portsmouth have had plenty of players since the turn of the Millennium but can you remember where 24 of them were signed from?

In this latest quiz on Pompey, we’re looking at 24 arrivals since the year 2000 and asking you to remember which club they joined from.

Some are past players, some are present players, and some are more obscure than others – see if you can get full marks and share your scores on social media with others…

Quiz: Which club did Portsmouth sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24

Who was Aiden O'Brien signed from?


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Which club did Portsmouth sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: