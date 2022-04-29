Quiz: Which club did Portsmouth sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

Portsmouth resided in the second-tier of English football for an entire decade as they didn’t experience relegation or promotion during the 1990’s.

In 1993, Pompey qualified for the play-offs after sealing a third-place finish in this particular division.

However, instead of going on to achieve glory at Wembley Stadium, Portsmouth were knocked out of the competition by Leicester City.

In terms of their FA Cup record, Pompey managed to reach the semi-finals in 1992 and the quarter-finals in 1997.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to take a look back at this period in the club’s history by asking you to name the teams that Portsmouth signed these 24 players in the 1990’s.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved now and then share your scores with fellow Pompey fans!

1 of 24 Who did Portsmouth sign Jason Crowe from in the 1990's? Arsenal Tottenham Chelsea Fulham