Quiz: Which club did Peterborough United sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

During the 1990’s, Peterborough United would have been hoping to establish themselves as a second-tier side after achieving promotion to this division.

However, Posh were eventually relegated from this particular league in 1994 as they finished bottom of the standings.

Peterborough spent a couple of seasons at this level before falling down to the fourth-tier in 1997.

Posh ended the decade on a high as they managed to secure a return to the third-tier in the 1999/2000 campaign via a trip to Wembley Stadium.

Here, we have decided to reflect on this particular period in the club’s history in our latest quiz by asking you to name the teams that Peterborough signed these 24 players from in the 1990’s.

1 of 24 Who did Peterborough sign Martin O'Connor from in the 1990's? Sheffield United Walsall Birmingham City Aston Villa