Oldham Athletic did not have a successful season this year and as a result they found themselves relegated to the National League for the first time.

Things have been far from ideal for Oldham both on and off the pitch with a lot happening upstairs at the club.

This season they finished 23rd in the league and given their off the pitch problems, there’s no guarantee they’ll come up again next season.

Therefore, we have decided to take a look back and do a quiz about the 2000s.

We have named 24 players Oldham signed during that time and you have to tell us which club they signed from.

Quiz: Which club did Oldham Athletic sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Carlo Corazzin Ipswich Town Scunthorpe United Northampton Town Plymouth Argyle