Oldham Athletic will be playing their football in the National League next season, with relegation from the Football league being confirmed during a defeat at home to Salford City last week.

Hosting Crawley Town on the final day of the campaign on Saturday, here, we divert attention away from the season as we have devised a 24 question quiz that will test your knowledge of where the Latics signed a selection of players during the 90s.

Can you manage to score full marks on this Oldham quiz?

Quiz: Which club did Oldham Athletic sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Gary Kelly? Bury Macclesfield Rochdale Salford